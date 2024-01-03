en English
Karyopharm Therapeutics Grants RSUs to New Hire, Reinforces Commitment to Cancer Treatment Innovation

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:06 am EST
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a trailblazer in the field of novel cancer therapies, has granted 42,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) to a new recruit as an employment incentive. The grant was made on December 31, 2023, under the provisions of the Company’s 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan and in alignment with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Terms of the Grant

The RSUs are slated to vest over a span of three years, with a third vesting on each anniversary of the grant date. This provision, however, is incumbent upon the employee’s sustained service with the company. The RSUs will become fully exercisable if there is a ‘change in control event’ within a year, and the employee is terminated for ‘good reason’ by the employee or without ’cause’ by Karyopharm, as detailed in the RSU agreement.

Focused on Innovation

Karyopharm Therapeutics is renowned for its expertise in oral Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compound technology, which addresses a crucial aspect of oncogenesis – nuclear export dysregulation. The company’s flagship SINE compound, XPOVIO (selinexor), is an oral exportin 1 (XPO1) inhibitor approved for use in three oncology indications in the U.S. The drug has also garnered approvals in various other countries, including Europe, the United Kingdom, and China.

Targeting Unmet Needs

Karyopharm continues to maintain a focused pipeline targeting cancers with substantial unmet needs, such as multiple myeloma, endometrial cancer, and myelofibrosis. The company underscores its commitment to innovation in the field of cancer treatment through relentless research and development efforts.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

