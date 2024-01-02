Karma GS-6 Plug-in Hybrid Sedan: A Glimpse into the Future of Electric Vehicles

As a successor to the original Fisker Automotive, Karma Automotive is making waves in the auto industry with its GS-6, a series plug-in hybrid sedan. First introduced to the world as the Revero in 2017, the model underwent a rebranding and update to GS-6 in 2021. The design of the GS-6 maintains strong ties to the original Fisker Karma, embodying a sense of continuity and evolution.

GS-6: Power and Performance

At the heart of GS-6 lies a dual electric motor setup, offering a combined output of a whopping 536 horsepower. The model also houses a 28-kilowatt-hour battery, which offers 61 miles of pure electric range. Unique to the GS-6 is a BMW-sourced 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine that functions exclusively as a generator. This feature serves to extend the vehicle’s range, ensuring drivers can continue their journey uninterrupted.

Variants and Features

The GS-6 is available in three different grades: Standard, Luxury, and Sport. The Sport trim is particularly appealing to speed enthusiasts, capable of accelerating from 0-60 mph in just 3.9 seconds. Additionally, the Sport trim is equipped with 22-inch wheels and performance enhancements such as torque vectoring and Brembo brakes, making it a true powerhouse on the road.

Karma’s Vision for the Future

But Karma Automotive is not stopping at hybrids. The company has set its sights on the pure electric vehicle market. In the pipeline are plans for an electric sports car named the Kaveya and an electric sedan called the Gyesera. Expected to launch in late 2025, these new models signal Karma’s commitment to sustainable transport solutions. Production of these new models is likely to occur at Karma’s facility in Moreno Valley, California, where the GS-6 is currently assembled.