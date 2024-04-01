Kardashians Endorse Caitlyn Jenner, Lamar Odom's 'Keeping Up With Sports' Podcast

The Kardashian family has officially given their nod of approval to Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom's new venture, a sports podcast aptly named 'Keeping Up With Sports.' This collaboration brings together two significant figures from the Kardashian-Jenner clan's past, uniting them in a project that promises to delve deep into the world of sports, sharing personal insights and experiences.

Uniting Through Sports

Caitlyn Jenner, an Olympic decathlon gold medalist, and Lamar Odom, a two-time NBA champion, have more in common than their affiliations with the Kardashian-Jenner family. Both have led highly publicized lives, marked by their athletic achievements and personal trials. Their decision to co-host 'Keeping Up With Sports' is seen not just as a professional collaboration but as a meaningful venture that honors their shared history with the family. Despite initial rumors of surprise within the family, it has been confirmed that key members, including Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Jenner's daughters Kylie and Kendall, were all informed about the project and expressed their support.

A Thumbs-Up From The Kardashians

The podcast's announcement was met with widespread curiosity, particularly regarding the Kardashian-Jenner family's response. Sources close to the project revealed that