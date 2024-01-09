en English
Agriculture

Karah Fissel Takes Charge as New Director for International Trade Policy at USA Rice

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:28 am EST
Karah Fissel, a seasoned agricultural trade policy expert, has taken the helm as the new director for international trade policy at USA Rice. Known for skillfully maneuvering through the complexities of international trade, Fissel’s appointment marks a significant milestone in USA Rice’s efforts to bolster its international trade policy.

A Wealth of Experience

Fissel’s track record in agricultural trade policy is remarkable. She brings to USA Rice a wealth of experience garnered from her tenure at the Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) of the US Department of Agriculture, where she efficiently managed the regional coverage of Central America and Mexico. During her time at FAS, Fissel was instrumental in shaping the USDA’s strategy for the US-Mexico agricultural trade relationship. Her active involvement in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) dispute settlement panel with Mexico over biotechnology measures is a testament to her proficiency in handling complex trade issues.

Tackling Trade Barriers

Beyond her role in shaping agricultural trade relationships, Fissel led efforts to address trade barriers and enforce bilateral trade commitments, particularly as protectionist policies surged in Central America. Her expertise in navigating the intricacies of international trade policy will undoubtedly be an asset to USA Rice, as the organization continues to grapple with trade barriers in various international markets.

Impressive Career Trajectory

Prior to her work at FAS, Fissel was part of the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR), where she dealt with a wide range of trade issues. Among these were the Generalized System of Preferences, disputes at the World Trade Organization (WTO), and the USMCA Chapter on Intellectual Property negotiations. Her educational background further bolsters her qualifications, as she holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in political science from James Madison University.

With Fissel at the reins of USA Rice’s international trade policy, the organization is poised to navigate the intricate and often turbulent waters of international trade with renewed vigor and expertise. Her depth of experience and strategic acumen will undoubtedly steer USA Rice towards enhanced global trade relationships and opportunities.

Agriculture International Relations United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

