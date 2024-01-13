en English
Social Issues

Kanye West’s Bizarre Claim About Twix Bars Sparks Internet Frenzy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:42 am EST
Kanye West's Bizarre Claim About Twix Bars Sparks Internet Frenzy

Kanye West, the reputable rap artist known for his erratic and unpredictable behavior, has once again sparked internet frenzy with his peculiar assertion about a prominent chocolate brand. In a recent Instagram Live session, the Chicago-born star, adorned in a vibrant red outfit and sporting headphones, embarked on a tirade encompassing a multitude of topics. Amidst his regular ranting, he made a startling claim that a well-known chocolate brand had deliberately increased the size of one of their candy bars, specifically the Twix bar, as a strategic move to induce obesity among consumers. He vehemently asserted that the bar had been doubled in size with the explicit intent of making people put on weight. This unusual statement rapidly spread across the internet, triggering a wave of responses from netizens who found the claim both hilarious and outrageous.

West’s Controversial Assertions and Internet Reactions

The moment of West’s assertion swiftly turned viral, with the rapper’s claim about the notable chocolate bar’s size alteration being both amusing and scandalous to netizens worldwide. In reality, Mars, the company responsible for producing Twix, had announced a reduction in the size of Twix bars. This decision was prompted by the rising costs associated with inflation, a phenomenon commonly referred to as ‘shrinkflation’. However, West’s bizarre conspiracy theory contradicted the factual developments, thereby stirring a whirlwind of reactions on the internet.

An Encounter with Rapt Attention

In the same live session, an incident that drew significant attention was an encounter between West and an audience member who challenged his self-perception. The individual countered West’s self-image by stating, “You ain’t God.” Incensed by the interruption, West responded with anger, instructing the individual to “Shut up” and threatening them with expulsion from the conversation. This response further fueled the internet’s interest and conversation about the live session.

Kanye West: A Consistent Newsmaker

West’s latest internet live session is just another instance of his tendency to make headlines with his unpredictable behavior and controversial assertions. His unique blend of candid expressions, mixed with his particular perspective on various issues, consistently makes him a central figure in online discussions. His recent claim about the Twix candy bar is only the latest in a series of the rapper’s peculiar theories that continue to capture the attention and imagination of his global audience.

Social Issues United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

