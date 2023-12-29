en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Kanye West’s Advisor, Consequence, Demands Apology Amid Controversy

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:48 am EST
Kanye West’s Advisor, Consequence, Demands Apology Amid Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, long-time advisor to Kanye West, Consequence, has publicly demanded an apology from the controversial artist, feeling betrayed and overlooked. The demand arises not from a common conflict, but from a sense of disregard following Kanye West’s recent controversial remarks during a Las Vegas listening session for his ‘Vultures’ album.

Controversial Remarks Stir Discontent

In a series of erratic statements, Kanye West claimed to be alone in his fight against what he referred to as ‘Jewish powers.’ He further brought in figures such as Hitler, Jesus Christ, and Donald Trump into his discourse, causing a stir. Consequence, who has stood by West since 2002, felt that these claims overlooked the loyalty and support of his close associates, including himself, Don C, John Monopoly, and GLC.

Resentment Over Unacknowledged Loyalty

Consequence has been supportive of West, even going as far as to help with damage control for West’s ex-publicist, who was indicted in connection with Trump’s election scandal. However, West’s recent behavior has left him feeling ignored and put the team in an uncomfortable position. The demand for an apology is not merely professional but deeply personal as well.

The AI-Apology Controversy

Kanye West’s apology to the Jewish community for his offensive remarks was claimed to be 85% AI-generated, as confirmed by the AI Content Detector Scribbr. This apology, written in Hebrew, was issued following a backlash and loss of major sponsorships over West’s anti-Semitic statements, which were denounced by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The AI tool ChatGPT, developed by Microsoft-backed OpenAI, was accused of mimicking human writing in this instance, leading to a lawsuit by The New York Times against both companies.

Consequence draws a parallel between West’s apology to the Jewish community and the expectation that West should also apologize to his loyal team. The controversy surrounding Kanye’s AI-generated apology has brought to light broader issues within the realm of news publishing, with The New York Times filing a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft over the unauthorized use of its articles to train automated chatbots.

0
United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Pill and the Smartphone: A Comparative Study on the Cultural Impact of Technological Progress on Sexual Norms

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Pierce Brosnan Charged for Violating Yellowstone National Park Regulations

By Rizwan Shah

Hannah Waddingham Lauds Co-star Tom Cruise Amidst Criticism

By BNN Correspondents

Russell Wilson Trade: The Worst in NFL History, Claims Michael Lombardi

By Salman Khan

TikTok User Faces Body-Shaming After Requesting Seat Belt Extender On ...
@Social Issues · 4 mins
TikTok User Faces Body-Shaming After Requesting Seat Belt Extender On ...
heart comment 0
Character: The Underestimated Ingredient in Successful Value Investing

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Character: The Underestimated Ingredient in Successful Value Investing
Survivor of Hamas Attack Reunites with Her Savior: A Tale of Heroism Amid Rising Antisemitism

By Shivani Chauhan

Survivor of Hamas Attack Reunites with Her Savior: A Tale of Heroism Amid Rising Antisemitism
Navigating Global Uncertainties: China’s Path to Resilience and Self-Reliance

By Rafia Tasleem

Navigating Global Uncertainties: China's Path to Resilience and Self-Reliance
US Gasoline Prices Predicted to Fall in 2024: A Boost for Consumer Confidence

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

US Gasoline Prices Predicted to Fall in 2024: A Boost for Consumer Confidence
Latest Headlines
World News
South Africa's Iconic Sports Moments of 2023: A Year in Review
17 seconds
South Africa's Iconic Sports Moments of 2023: A Year in Review
Venezuela's Opposition Calls for Removal of British Warship Amid Territorial Dispute
1 min
Venezuela's Opposition Calls for Removal of British Warship Amid Territorial Dispute
Malta's Pool Players Triumph on the International Stage
2 mins
Malta's Pool Players Triumph on the International Stage
Ethiopia's Tigray Region in Financial Crisis Amidst Humanitarian Struggle
2 mins
Ethiopia's Tigray Region in Financial Crisis Amidst Humanitarian Struggle
DP Leader Lee Jae-myung to Meet Former Leader Amid Resignation Demands
2 mins
DP Leader Lee Jae-myung to Meet Former Leader Amid Resignation Demands
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Defends Republic Day Tableau Amid BJP Allegations
2 mins
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Defends Republic Day Tableau Amid BJP Allegations
DP Leader Lee Jae-myung Sets Meeting with Former Leader Amidst Resignation Calls
3 mins
DP Leader Lee Jae-myung Sets Meeting with Former Leader Amidst Resignation Calls
Paris 2024 Olympics: A Tale of Hope, Preparation, and Unforgettable Athletic Feats
3 mins
Paris 2024 Olympics: A Tale of Hope, Preparation, and Unforgettable Athletic Feats
Russell Wilson Trade: The Worst in NFL History, Claims Michael Lombardi
4 mins
Russell Wilson Trade: The Worst in NFL History, Claims Michael Lombardi
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
29 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
1 hour
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
2 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
3 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
4 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app