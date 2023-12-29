Kanye West’s Advisor, Consequence, Demands Apology Amid Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, long-time advisor to Kanye West, Consequence, has publicly demanded an apology from the controversial artist, feeling betrayed and overlooked. The demand arises not from a common conflict, but from a sense of disregard following Kanye West’s recent controversial remarks during a Las Vegas listening session for his ‘Vultures’ album.

Controversial Remarks Stir Discontent

In a series of erratic statements, Kanye West claimed to be alone in his fight against what he referred to as ‘Jewish powers.’ He further brought in figures such as Hitler, Jesus Christ, and Donald Trump into his discourse, causing a stir. Consequence, who has stood by West since 2002, felt that these claims overlooked the loyalty and support of his close associates, including himself, Don C, John Monopoly, and GLC.

Resentment Over Unacknowledged Loyalty

Consequence has been supportive of West, even going as far as to help with damage control for West’s ex-publicist, who was indicted in connection with Trump’s election scandal. However, West’s recent behavior has left him feeling ignored and put the team in an uncomfortable position. The demand for an apology is not merely professional but deeply personal as well.

The AI-Apology Controversy

Kanye West’s apology to the Jewish community for his offensive remarks was claimed to be 85% AI-generated, as confirmed by the AI Content Detector Scribbr. This apology, written in Hebrew, was issued following a backlash and loss of major sponsorships over West’s anti-Semitic statements, which were denounced by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The AI tool ChatGPT, developed by Microsoft-backed OpenAI, was accused of mimicking human writing in this instance, leading to a lawsuit by The New York Times against both companies.

Consequence draws a parallel between West’s apology to the Jewish community and the expectation that West should also apologize to his loyal team. The controversy surrounding Kanye’s AI-generated apology has brought to light broader issues within the realm of news publishing, with The New York Times filing a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft over the unauthorized use of its articles to train automated chatbots.