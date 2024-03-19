Kanye West Clashes with Ice Spice Over 'New Body' Verse, Days After Kai Cenat Beef Escalates

Kanye West's recent Instagram story blasts rising rapper Ice Spice for not clearing a verse for his track 'New Body,' adding more tension to his growing list of disputes. This controversy surfaces shortly after West's public disagreement with Twitch streamer Kai Cenat over remarks made about his YZY clothing line. Ice Spice, born Isis Naija Gaston, and her team have yet to respond to West's accusations. 'New Body' has been in limbo since its initial planning for West's unreleased album 'Yandhi' in 2018, with a version featuring Nicki Minaj scrapped from his latest release.

Background of 'New Body' and Its Controversial Journey

The track 'New Body' has seen various iterations and controversies since its inception. Originally intended for Kanye West's never-released album 'Yandhi,' the song aimed to challenge body shaming and plastic surgery stigma. Despite a featured verse from Nicki Minaj and interest in its release, creative differences led to its omission from subsequent projects. The song's Christian-themed lyrics for West's 'Jesus Is King' album also contributed to its shelving, despite leaked interest on TikTok in 2020.

Recent Tensions with Kai Cenat

Before the Ice Spice incident, Kanye West targeted Kai Cenat over comments regarding the sizing of West's YZY clothing line. West's direct messages to Cenat, warning him against joking about his clothes, highlighted his sensitivity to criticism. Cenat's livestream reaction and subsequent exchanges with West showcased the rapid escalation of their feud, drawing significant attention online.

Implications for West's Collaborations and Brand

These recent disputes, particularly with Ice Spice, underscore the challenges Kanye West faces in managing collaborations and maintaining his brand's image. The refusal to clear Ice Spice's verse for 'New Body' and the public fallout with Cenat reflect broader issues within West's professional relationships and public perception. As West navigates these controversies, the impact on his future projects and collaborations remains a point of speculation amongst fans and industry observers.