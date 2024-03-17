Kanye West Challenges Faith; Claims Divinity and Criticizes Prayer Dependency

American rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, has sparked controversy after comparing himself to god and stating that he has "issues with Jesus", as per a report in the Independent. During a recent interview with Big Boy, Ye appeared with Ty Dolla Sign to talk about their album "Vultures 1". One of the most talked-about subjects among the numerous things they covered was his remarks on religion. "You know, I have my issues with Jesus. There's a lot of stuff I went through that I prayed and I ain't see Jesus show up. So I had to put my experience in this world, my experience with my children, my experience with other people, my experience with my account, my experience with my brand and my experience with the level of music that I was dealing with in my own hands," he told the radio host.

Addressing Societal Issues Through a New Lens

Ye continued, "The main thing that really that I don't rock with is it's just always like, 'I'mma pray for you.' And it's just like, you can actually physically do something yourself too, more than just pray." He criticized the over-reliance on prayer in society, mentioning, "We ain't praying our way out of prison. We ain't praying our way out the abortion clinics. We ain't praying our way to get our land back that was always ours after gentrification, after the Harlem Renaissance and Black Wall Street was burned to the ground. Them prayers ain't working," he stated. This reflection on the efficacy of prayer in addressing societal issues has ignited discussions on faith, action, and the role of religion in modern society.

Ye's Personal Divinity and Industry Critique

In response to Big Boy's question on how he avoided disappearing, Mr. West stated, "Cause I'm God. And anyone who wants to disagree, I'm the God of me. You can't tell me who I am. I can't tell y'all. I could tell y'all. It's your job to listen. I'm the God of me. I don't know if I'm in heaven already." This bold declaration of self-divinity not only adds to the list of controversial statements by the artist but also sheds light on his perception of autonomy and control within the music industry and beyond. West's comparison of himself to a deity has stirred significant conversation around the boundaries of self-expression and blasphemy in the context of faith.

Impact and Reflections

The rapper also spoke about how the industry treats music artists, highlighting challenges and his unique approach to navigating fame and personal beliefs. West's statements have left fans and critics alike pondering the complexities of faith, the power of prayer versus action, and the role of celebrities in shaping conversations around these topics. His comments have opened a wider dialogue on the intersection of religion, society, and personal identity, encouraging a reevaluation of traditional beliefs and the importance of individual experiences in shaping one's faith journey.