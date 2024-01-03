Kansas State Library to Reopen Legislative Hotline for 2024 Session

In anticipation of the upcoming 2024 session of the Kansas Legislature, the Kansas State Library is set to reopen its legislative hotline. This invaluable resource, staffed by experienced librarians, is available to all residents seeking information and clarity on state legislative matters. The hotline serves as a direct line of communication, enabling individuals to engage more effectively with their state’s legislative activities.

Connecting Residents to Legislative Information

The legislative hotline provides a platform for residents to inquire about a variety of legislative issues. From checking the status of specific bills to understanding the complexities of the legislative process, the service is designed to cater to a broad range of queries. Residents can also delve into the past, accessing historical legislative information. This comprehensive service is accessible via phone, chat, or email, and offers live assistance from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.

A Resource for Engagement and Empowerment

The reopening of the legislative hotline is more than just a service—it’s an instrument of democratic engagement. It empowers residents by providing them with the knowledge and understanding they need to engage effectively with the legislative process. By offering insights into state legislation and legislative matters, the hotline encourages active citizen participation and promotes a healthier democracy.

The Role of the Kansas State Library

The Kansas State Library has long been a pillar of information and support for the public. The library’s legislative hotline is testament to this commitment, providing residents with reliable, accessible, and timely information about their state’s legislative activities. By reopening the hotline, the library continues to strengthen its role as a crucial contributor to public knowledge and civic participation.

As the 2024 session of the Kansas Legislature nears, the residents of Kansas can look forward to the return of this vital service. Through the legislative hotline, they have a direct channel to stay informed, engage, and participate more effectively in their state’s legislative process.