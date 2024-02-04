Kansas Solar Farm Opposition Echoes National Renewable Energy Dispute

In the heart of Gardner, Kansas, a local dispute is brewing that mirrors a national trend. At the center of the controversy is the 'West Gardner plan'—a proposal to install a utility-scale array of solar panels on land owned by 93-year-old Donna Knoche and her family. However, the plan has been met with resistance, encapsulating the national struggle over the implementation of renewable energy projects, as the United States wrestles with how to meet its climate pledges.

The Knoche Family's Stand

Donna Knoche, who voiced her opposition to the plan at a Johnson County Commission hearing on June 6, 2022, has a familial connection to the land dating back to the 1860s. For her, the land is more than just property—it embodies generations of hard work, heritage, and legacy. The West Gardner plan, in her view, is a means to ensure the land's best use for her family's benefit.

Local Opposition and National Implications

Despite the Knoches' intentions, the plan has ignited a local debate, with critics arguing it will disrupt the land's character and could pose health risks. Advocates for the project, on the other hand, see it as a commitment to clean energy that will benefit future generations. This local clash echoes a broader national trend, where opposition to renewable energy projects, like solar and wind farms, is hindering the country's efforts to meet climate pledges.

A USA TODAY analysis found that 15% of U.S. counties have blocked new utility-scale wind and solar installations, citing a variety of reasons. In Kansas, a state abundant in wind and solar resources, 14 of its 105 counties have blocked wind turbines, and 12 have blocked solar farms.

The Long Road Ahead

For Donna and her husband, Robert 'Doc' Knoche, the opposition to their plan is bewildering. They see the solar farm as a solution to simplify the care of their land and ensure its longevity for future generations. However, their battle has been going on for five years, much longer than they anticipated. Despite their deep connection with the land, which dates back to Donna's grandfather's homesteading in the 1860s, the Knoches' fight is far from over, reflecting the enduring national dispute over solar and wind farms.