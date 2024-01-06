en English
Economy

Kansas Sets Historic Employment Milestone in 2023 Under Governor Laura Kelly

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 7:43 pm EST
Kansas Sets Historic Employment Milestone in 2023 Under Governor Laura Kelly

In 2023, under the stewardship of Governor Laura Kelly, Kansas set a historical precedent for employment rates. This was revealed by the Kansas Department of Labor, which noted that nine out of the top ten months for employment were recorded in 2023, the remaining one having taken place in 2022.

Historic Labor Force Participation

The state’s labor force comprises over 1.5 million people, with more than 1.4 million actively engaged in the workforce. This yields a labor force participation rate that significantly outpaces the national average.

According to Governor Kelly, this economic upswing can be traced back to the diligent efforts of Kansans. She also underscored the state’s strategic focus on drawing more people to Kansas to sustain this momentum.

Driving Employment and Economic Growth

In response to the high demand for qualified employees, measures will be implemented to motivate more Kansas residents to join the workforce. For 38 consecutive months, the unemployment rate in Kansas has hovered at or below 5%, a threshold many economists associate with full employment.

Fiscal Responsibility and Economic Strategy

The content also extensively covers Governor Laura Kelly’s fiscal responsibility and her endeavors to stimulate the economy, settle debts, and balance the budget. This led to an AA credit rating from Fitch Ratings. The state’s sustained pattern of balanced budgets, strengthening the Rainy Day Fund, and responsible spending are all signs of enduring fiscal responsibility.

Notably, the state’s credit rating and outlook have improved, underscoring the work undertaken by Governor Kelly and the Legislature. The Kansas economy swelled by 9.7 percent in the third quarter of 2023, the fastest rate nationwide, and attracted over $18 billion in business investment since 2019. The state also secured the third rank in the country for growth in personal income.

Major corporations like Amazon, FedEx, and Walmart have contributed to this economic expansion. The Kelly Administration’s approach has culminated in projects being established in 85 of the state’s 105 counties.

Economy United States
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

