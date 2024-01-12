en English
Human Rights

Kansas Senate Reviews Bill to Protect Natural Hair as Part of Anti-Discrimination Law

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:01 am EST
In a pivotal step towards inclusivity, the Kansas Senate Committee on Federal and State Affairs is currently scrutinizing Senate Bill 36, a proposed legislation aimed at addressing discrimination on the grounds of natural hair as part of ancestry. This bill seeks to amend the 1953 Kansas Act Against Discrimination by incorporating ‘ancestry’ and ‘protective hairstyles’ – such as braids, locs, and twists – into the roster of characteristics shielded from unjust treatment.

Unpacking the Need for Senate Bill 36

Proponents of the bill articulate that existing definitions of race fail to offer adequate protection against discrimination centered on hair. They argue that the proposed amendment would elucidate and reinforce this area of protection. In the midst of the discourse, questions about the bill’s potential impact on workplace health and safety regulations surfaced. However, it was clarified that the bill is not designed to obstruct adherence to such policies.

Workplace Implications and Human Rights Considerations

State Rep. Stephanie Clayton underscored the implications for workplaces, emphasizing that the amendment would facilitate employees in wearing their hair naturally without fear of reprisal. While the Kansas Human Rights Commission maintains neutrality on the bill, due to its lack of jurisdiction over schools, it suggested a review of the state’s bullying statute to ensure comprehensive coverage.

Personal Experiences and Advocacy for Acceptance

Supporters of the amendment relayed personal experiences of striving for authenticity and acceptance in the workplace and broader society. Representative Ford Carr shared his positive experience of acceptance by the legislative body concerning his hairstyle, pushing for the same courtesy to be extended across the state. The NAACP’s Kenya Cox and Kansas Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau have been instrumental in advocating this legislation, aiming to combat hair discrimination.

Human Rights Law United States
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

