Kansas Residents Capture Stunning Sundog Phenomenon

Across the vast plains of Kansas, residents have been privy to a stunning spectacle of celestial beauty. They’ve been capturing images of an extraordinary weather phenomenon known as sundogs or parhelia. This astonishing display was particularly visible on a recent Friday when atmospheric conditions were perfectly conducive to their formation.

The Science Behind Sundogs

Sundogs, often referred to as mock suns, are an optical marvel that occur when the sun is near the horizon, typically during sunrise or sunset. They are a consequence of sunlight passing through ice crystal clouds such as cirrus or cirrostratus. These clouds act as prisms, refracting the sunlight and creating a breathtaking spectacle.

As explained by the National Weather Service, these ice crystals can produce colorful spots located approximately 22 degrees to the left, right, or both sides of the sun. The coloration of a sundog varies, typically displaying a spectrum from red closest to the sun, to blue on the outer edge.

The Uniqueness of Each Sundog

The appearance of sundogs largely depends on the presence and arrangement of ice crystals in the atmosphere. This makes each occurrence unique, adding to the fascination and allure of this natural phenomenon. KSN News viewers across Kansas have been fortunate to witness and document this captivating display.

The sundog phenomenon serves as a reminder of the awe-inspiring beauty of our natural world, and the captivating experiences it offers us, even in the routine of our daily lives.