Science & Technology

Kansas Residents Capture Stunning Sundog Phenomenon

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:58 am EST
Kansas Residents Capture Stunning Sundog Phenomenon

Across the vast plains of Kansas, residents have been privy to a stunning spectacle of celestial beauty. They’ve been capturing images of an extraordinary weather phenomenon known as sundogs or parhelia. This astonishing display was particularly visible on a recent Friday when atmospheric conditions were perfectly conducive to their formation.

The Science Behind Sundogs

Sundogs, often referred to as mock suns, are an optical marvel that occur when the sun is near the horizon, typically during sunrise or sunset. They are a consequence of sunlight passing through ice crystal clouds such as cirrus or cirrostratus. These clouds act as prisms, refracting the sunlight and creating a breathtaking spectacle.

As explained by the National Weather Service, these ice crystals can produce colorful spots located approximately 22 degrees to the left, right, or both sides of the sun. The coloration of a sundog varies, typically displaying a spectrum from red closest to the sun, to blue on the outer edge.

The Uniqueness of Each Sundog

The appearance of sundogs largely depends on the presence and arrangement of ice crystals in the atmosphere. This makes each occurrence unique, adding to the fascination and allure of this natural phenomenon. KSN News viewers across Kansas have been fortunate to witness and document this captivating display.

The sundog phenomenon serves as a reminder of the awe-inspiring beauty of our natural world, and the captivating experiences it offers us, even in the routine of our daily lives.

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

