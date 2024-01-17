Kansas' P5 Ranch Sold in Whitetail Properties Real Estate's Largest Acreage Deal

In a notable achievement, Whitetail Properties Real Estate has announced the sale of the P5 Ranch in Kansas, marking the company's largest deal in acreage. The ranch, standing tall with nearly 45,000 acres, spans across the Kansas counties of Hamilton and Kearny, presenting an unusual blend of farmland, a cattle operation, and recreational land.

Facilities and Wildlife

In terms of functionality, the P5 Ranch supports a remarkable cattle capacity of between 6,500 and 8,000 head, facilitated by more than 2,700 acres of irrigated farmland. These lands are utilized for growing crops such as alfalfa, triticale, and corn. Alongside its agricultural attributes, the property also boasts 17 miles of Arkansas River frontage. This water feature offers hunters a prime spot for tracking whitetail, mule deer, elk, upland birds, and waterfowl.

Amenities and Maintenance

Adding to the ranch's allure, the property is ornamented with a large log cabin used for accommodating hunters and several houses dedicated to ranch employees. As a testament to the diligent stewardship of the former owners, the P5 Ranch has been exceptionally well-maintained. This maintenance is evident in the introduction of new irrigation pivots and the presence of high-quality fencing.

Reasoning and Repercussions of the Sale

While the selling price of the ranch was not disclosed, it is stated to be at the top of the market range for properties of this nature. The decision to sell was driven by the former owners' wish not to burden the upcoming generation with future responsibilities linked to the ranch. Interestingly, the ranch was sold within a mere two months without an extensive marketing campaign. This quick sale is attributed to the limited pool of potential buyers, necessitating a focused strategy to find a suitable purchaser. The buyer, who already owns a large cattle operation, saw the ranch as a fitting extension and a sound investment. The transaction concluded to the satisfaction of all parties involved and has paved the way for enduring relationships.