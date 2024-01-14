en English
Agriculture

Kansas Grapples with Severe Drought: Experts Provide Advice for Gardeners and Landscapers

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:40 pm EST
The arid climate of Kansas is presenting significant challenges, as the state grapples with severe drought conditions. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a substantial part of Kansas, particularly the south and southwest regions, are under the grip of an ‘exceptional drought,’ the most acute level of drought. Sedgwick County, on the other hand, is at the mercy of an ‘extreme drought,’ the second highest category. This drought scenario has led to reduced groundwater levels in aquifers and escalated the risk of fire.

Expert Advice for Gardeners and Landscapers

Matthew McKernan and Rebecca McMahon from the Sedgwick County Extension Office have come forward with crucial advice for gardeners and landscapers, helping them adapt to the demanding conditions. McKernan draws attention to the significance of training plants to grow deeper root systems. This can be achieved by watering less frequently but more deeply, with the recommendation of soaking the ground between 6 to 12 inches deep every month.

McMahon, on the other hand, promotes the idea of keeping the soil damp by adding organic matter, like mulch, to conserve water. For landscaping purposes, she suggests using drought-tolerant plants. However, it’s important to note that these plants require time to acclimatize.

Choosing the Right Plants and Grass

McKernan points out that while tall fescue is a popular choice, it necessitates extensive watering. As alternatives, he recommends considering zoysia grass, buffalo grass, or Bermuda grass. McMahon emphasizes that certain vegetables, like eggplants, okra, and sweet potatoes, can withstand dry conditions well, making them suitable choices for gardening during droughts.

Additional Tips and Resources

Both experts also propose starting small with gardens during periods of drought and pondering over the construction of a water barrel to collect rainwater. Gardeners and landscapers can turn to additional resources like the Kansas Garden Guide and a forthcoming free webinar on drought-tolerant plants organized by K-State Research and Extension for further assistance.

As the state of Kansas continues to battle against drought conditions, these expert insights and suggestions offer a beacon of hope, encouraging residents to adapt and respond effectively to the challenges presented by the harsh climate.

author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

