en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Kansas Community Agencies Offer Warmth and Aid Amid Cold Weather

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
Kansas Community Agencies Offer Warmth and Aid Amid Cold Weather

As the chilling winds of Kansas winter sweep across the state, various agencies and organizations have stepped up to the plate, offering their facilities as warm sanctuaries for those in need. Among these, the New Hope Shelter in Newton has emerged as a beacon of warmth and compassion, providing not just shelter, but also essentials like socks, gloves, hats, and coats to individuals seeking refuge from the biting cold. Brian Bisbee, the Executive Director of New Hope Shelter, has been at the forefront of these efforts.

Factors Determining Shelter Demand

While one might expect the extreme cold to trigger an uptick in the number of people seeking shelter, Bisbee points out that the reality is a bit more complex. Personal circumstances and the human tendency to remain in place or seek help from friends and family play significant roles in influencing this decision. This insight offers a fresh perspective on the dynamics at play in times of severe weather conditions.

Community Resources Beyond Shelter

Meanwhile, in Junction City, the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library is serving its community in a unique way. The library, under the guidance of Director Susan Moyer, is doubling as a warm space and a resource center. Visitors not only get to escape the cold but also receive assistance in the form of a resource guide and referrals to other community services. This dual role of the library is testament to the spirit of community resilience and mutual assistance.

Anticipating Changes

Despite the current weather conditions, the residents of these shelters continue to display astounding resilience. They bike and walk to work, undeterred by the freezing cold. Bisbee anticipates a possible increase in shelter residents when the weather warms up. However, for now, the focus remains on providing warmth and support to those who choose to seek help, while also acknowledging the strength and resilience of those who brave the elements.

0
United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
15 seconds ago
Anya Chalotra to Voice Circe in James Gunn's 'Creature Commandos'
Renowned filmmaker James Gunn has unveiled the casting news for the much-anticipated animated show ‘Creature Commandos’. Among the illustrious cast, Anya Chalotra, celebrated for her role in ‘The Witcher’, has been confirmed to lend her voice to the character Circe. This revelation has triggered a flurry of fan theories, suggesting that Chalotra might also portray
Anya Chalotra to Voice Circe in James Gunn's 'Creature Commandos'
Red Friday: Kansas City's Tradition of Team Spirit and Charitable Giving
45 seconds ago
Red Friday: Kansas City's Tradition of Team Spirit and Charitable Giving
Tragic Vehicle Accident Claims Life of 71-Year-Old Woman in Florida
47 seconds ago
Tragic Vehicle Accident Claims Life of 71-Year-Old Woman in Florida
Olathe Fire Department Amplifies Fire Safety Precautions Following House Fire
23 seconds ago
Olathe Fire Department Amplifies Fire Safety Precautions Following House Fire
Turner Turnpike Reopens Post-Multi-Vehicle Crashes Amid Winter Weather Conditions
29 seconds ago
Turner Turnpike Reopens Post-Multi-Vehicle Crashes Amid Winter Weather Conditions
Kadarius Toney's Struggle: A Test of Resilience Amidst Mistakes
43 seconds ago
Kadarius Toney's Struggle: A Test of Resilience Amidst Mistakes
Latest Headlines
World News
Lisa Rumbewas: The Legacy of an Indonesian Weightlifting Legend
29 seconds
Lisa Rumbewas: The Legacy of an Indonesian Weightlifting Legend
Matheus Cunha: The £43 Million Beacon of Hope for Wolves
30 seconds
Matheus Cunha: The £43 Million Beacon of Hope for Wolves
Ronnie O'Sullivan Criticises Ally Pally: An Eventful Week in British Sports
40 seconds
Ronnie O'Sullivan Criticises Ally Pally: An Eventful Week in British Sports
Pakistan Army Sets Up Free Medical Camps to Combat Winter Health Challenges
40 seconds
Pakistan Army Sets Up Free Medical Camps to Combat Winter Health Challenges
Kadarius Toney's Struggle: A Test of Resilience Amidst Mistakes
43 seconds
Kadarius Toney's Struggle: A Test of Resilience Amidst Mistakes
The Climate Change Impact: A New Challenge for Sports
47 seconds
The Climate Change Impact: A New Challenge for Sports
Aaron Rodgers' Achilles Injury: The Game, The Support, and The Comma Controversy
47 seconds
Aaron Rodgers' Achilles Injury: The Game, The Support, and The Comma Controversy
Football to Film: Ian Wright and the Trend of Footballers Turning to Acting
56 seconds
Football to Film: Ian Wright and the Trend of Footballers Turning to Acting
European Rugby Matches: Triumphs, Controversies, and Standout Performances
1 min
European Rugby Matches: Triumphs, Controversies, and Standout Performances
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
23 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app