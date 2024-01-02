en English
Travel & Tourism

Kansas City Zoo’s Sobela Ocean Aquarium Opens Doors Without Reservations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 pm EST
The new year heralds a wave of excitement for the Kansas City Zoo as it announces an open-door policy for its Sobela Ocean Aquarium. Visitors no longer need reservations to explore the aquatic marvel, reflecting a significant shift in operations since the facility’s opening in September. The decision allows guests to visit the 650,000-gallon aquarium anytime during the zoo’s regular operating hours from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., providing a more flexible and accessible experience.

A Decade in the Making

After ten years of meticulous planning and construction, the Sobela Ocean Aquarium has proven to be a remarkable addition to the Kansas City Zoo. The facility, financed by the generous Helzberg family, opened its doors to the public in September. Its name, ‘Sobela,’ is a thoughtful anagram honoring the first names of all the Helzberg grandchildren, symbolizing the generational legacy of the family.

The Wonders of Sobela

The Sobela Ocean Aquarium houses an impressive array of biodiversity, with 200 species and 8,000 individual animals calling the facility home. The aquarium is split into six distinct zones, each meticulously designed to simulate a range of habitats. Visitors can marvel at the sharks and Napoleon fish in one zone and watch otters and monkeys play in the simulated coastlines and mangroves in another. The immersive experience allows guests to witness the interconnectedness of life across the globe, with the facility acting as a microcosm of Earth’s diverse ecosystems.

Access for All

The change in policy, coinciding with the new year, is a step towards making the Sobela Ocean Aquarium a more accessible experience for all visitors. The aquarium is included in the general admission to the Kansas City Zoo, ensuring that everyone has the chance to witness the marvels of marine and land animals. With no need for timed reservations, guests can explore the facility at their own pace, soaking in the rich diversity and interconnectedness of life that the Sobela Ocean Aquarium offers.

Travel & Tourism United States Wildlife
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

