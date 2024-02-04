Kansas City Royals Foundation Sponsors Free February at Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

In an emblematic gesture of commitment to community upliftment and cultural preservation, the Kansas City Royals Foundation, formerly known as Royals Charities, has transitioned to a rebranded avatar. This shift aligns with its evolved philanthropic outlook, placing a deeper emphasis on forging impactful partnerships and collaborations.
Free February Initiative at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum
In a demonstration of this renewed approach, the foundation is backing the Free February event at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. This initiative is designed to cover the admission costs for visitors, eliminating financial barriers to access the rich history and narratives housed within the museum's walls. This is the third consecutive year that the foundation has extended its support to this initiative, underlining its steadfast dedication to spreading awareness about the invaluable contributions of the Negro Leagues to baseball and civil rights history.
Aiming to Surpass Last Year's Success
Last year, the event attracted around 14,000 attendees, and the foundation generously donated an estimated $120,000 to cover their admission. The foundation is hopeful that this year's turnout will match, if not surpass, last year's numbers. They are encouraging more families, school groups, and community organizations to avail of this opportunity to delve into an integral part of history.
Timings and Further Details
The museum, a significant cultural asset in Kansas City and the world's only institution dedicated to the history of the Negro Leagues, opens its doors to visitors on Mondays from 10 am to 3 pm, Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm, and Sundays from noon to 5 pm. For more information, one can visit the museum's website, NLBM.com.