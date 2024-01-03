en English
Kansas City Metro Gears Up for Development Surge: A Deep Dive into the Construction Industry’s Challenges and Strategies

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:00 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:50 pm EST
In a dynamic reflection of growth and construction, the Kansas City metro is bracing for a significant influx of large-scale developments. This surge, spearheaded by the Kansas City Area Development Council, is expected to create 16,000 jobs annually in the region and has sparked a nationwide prediction of 151,400 construction job openings each year for the forthcoming decade. However, this booming activity is not without its challenges, as expressed by industry leaders during a recent discussion.

The Labor Gap and Aging Workforce

Leslie Duke, CEO of Burns & McDonnell, revealed a vast number of open positions at her company and the difficulty in filling them. The aging workforce is a notable concern, with the median age of construction workers being 42, a year older than the average U.S. worker. This labor gap poses a significant challenge for the industry, and the attraction of the next generation of workers is of paramount importance.

Addressing the Skill Gap

Lance Claiborne, president of The Builders, stressed the necessity of showcasing diverse career paths in construction beyond manual labor. In a strategic move to bridge the skill gap, The Builders and Burns & McDonnell have inaugurated a 3,300-square-foot training center in North Kansas City. This center aims not only to equip workers with necessary skills but also to introduce them to innovative construction technologies.

Federal Funding and Long-Term Careers

Significant federal funding for infrastructure is anticipated to further increase the demand for construction professionals. Claiborne underlined the importance of developing long-term careers, rather than merely filling jobs, in the construction industry. This sentiment aligns with the broader vision of industry leaders focused on nurturing professionals for sustainable careers.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

