Kansas Cities Hit Record-Breaking Low High Temperatures

On an icy Sunday, Kansas's cities of Wichita, Salina, Chanute, and Russell woke up to record-breaking low high temperatures, according to data from the National Weather Service (NWS). Unprecedented arctic winds blew past previous records, some of which had been standing strong for decades.

Arctic Blast Breaks Old Records

Wichita, a city whose weather records date back to 1888, saw a high of just 6 degrees, breaking the 1979 record of 7 degrees. Not far behind, Salina registered a chilling 4 degrees, shattering the 1972 record of 10 degrees. Chanute wasn't spared either, setting a new low with a high of 7 degrees, surpassing the previous 9-degree record from 1979. Russell pushed the mercury down to a high of 3 degrees, breaking the 1972 record of 6 degrees.

Wind Chill Warning in Effect

Amidst the frigid temperatures, a wind chill warning was in effect, with the possibility of more records being set on Monday as forecast highs were in close proximity to previous record highs. Monday's projected highs were 9 degrees for Wichita, 7 degrees for Salina, 9 degrees for Chanute, and 6 degrees for Russell. The record coolest high temperatures for January 15th in these cities were also threatened by the cold snap.

Bracing for More Snow

As if the cold wasn't enough, Wichita had a forecast of a 40 percent chance of snow, with wind chill values dropping to negative 14 degrees. A glimmer of hope appeared on the horizon with a forecast for Tuesday suggesting sunny weather with a high of 20 degrees. However, wind chill values were still expected to be as low as negative 20 degrees, keeping the citizens of Kansas on their toes.