en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Kamala Harris Announces $285M for School Mental Health Services

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:38 pm EST
Kamala Harris Announces $285M for School Mental Health Services

In an ambitious move to address the mental health crisis in American schools and its link to gun violence, Vice President Kamala Harris announced a $285 million federal funding initiative. The announcement, which took place at Eastway Middle School in Charlotte, North Carolina, comes as part of the Safer Communities Act. The Act aims to boost the number of mental health professionals in schools by over 14,000, marking it as the single largest investment in student mental health in history.

North Carolina’s Share and Its Impact

Out of the total funding, North Carolina is slated to receive $12 million. This allocation will facilitate the recruitment and training of 332 new mental health counselors in the state. The investment is expected to have a profound impact on the state’s efforts to tackle gun violence and the traumatic effects it imposes on students and communities. The presence of more counselors will offer students the necessary mental support, potentially diffusing situations that might otherwise escalate into violence.

Addressing the Epidemic of Gun Violence

The Vice President underlined the criticality of addressing the epidemic of gun violence, which she noted as the number one killer of children in America. She expressed gratitude to a diverse group that included students, educators, counselors, parents, gun safety advocates, and local and state leaders for their tireless work in gun violence prevention. These meetings and discussions underpin the administration’s commitment to curtailing the devastating effects of gun violence on young people.

The Wider Perspective and Long-term Benefits

Harris’s announcement is about more than immediate solutions. It reflects a deeper understanding of the long-term benefits of such a program. Beyond the immediate reduction of violence, the increased presence of mental health professionals in schools could result in healthier, more resilient communities, better prepared to manage trauma and stress. The initiative, thus, serves as a testament to the government’s recognition of the importance of mental health in shaping a safer, more secure future for the country.

0
Education Mental Health Crisis United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
55 mins ago
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
In a bid to curb the rising trend of flavored e-cigarette use among minors, the Seymour Community School Corp. board of education has given the green light for a novel approach. A donation from the Jackson County Health Department has enabled the installation of the cutting-edge HALO Smart Sensor 3C devices in middle and high
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
SAT Elimination from College Admissions: Impact on Minority Students
1 hour ago
SAT Elimination from College Admissions: Impact on Minority Students
The Silent Crisis: Teacher Spotlights Illiteracy Among US Students
1 hour ago
The Silent Crisis: Teacher Spotlights Illiteracy Among US Students
Sri Pratap College's Virtual Symposium Highlights Youth's Role in Societal Change
55 mins ago
Sri Pratap College's Virtual Symposium Highlights Youth's Role in Societal Change
Unique Teaching Opportunity at Durness Primary School in Scottish Highlands
56 mins ago
Unique Teaching Opportunity at Durness Primary School in Scottish Highlands
Australian Graduates Reconsider the Value of University Education Amidst Rising Costs
1 hour ago
Australian Graduates Reconsider the Value of University Education Amidst Rising Costs
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL Playoff Game Postponed Due to Severe Weather Conditions
46 seconds
NFL Playoff Game Postponed Due to Severe Weather Conditions
SMU Triumphs Over East Carolina in Thrilling basketball Match
1 min
SMU Triumphs Over East Carolina in Thrilling basketball Match
Wyoming Edges Out Fresno State in a Thrilling College Basketball Game
2 mins
Wyoming Edges Out Fresno State in a Thrilling College Basketball Game
New Book Unveils Buckingham Palace's Advanced Regency Plans for Late Queen
2 mins
New Book Unveils Buckingham Palace's Advanced Regency Plans for Late Queen
Bipartisan Cooperation Marks New Beginnings for Anderson City Council
2 mins
Bipartisan Cooperation Marks New Beginnings for Anderson City Council
Trump Expresses Dissatisfaction with Judiciary on Truth Social
2 mins
Trump Expresses Dissatisfaction with Judiciary on Truth Social
Former Players Criticise Football Association of Malaysia's Player Naturalisation Policy
2 mins
Former Players Criticise Football Association of Malaysia's Player Naturalisation Policy
Notre Dame Players Spotlight the Role of Focus in their Defeat
2 mins
Notre Dame Players Spotlight the Role of Focus in their Defeat
Queen's University Women's Hockey Team Inches Closer to League Title
2 mins
Queen's University Women's Hockey Team Inches Closer to League Title
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
32 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
38 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
41 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
1 hour
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
7 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
8 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app