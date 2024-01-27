Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 Per Share

In an official announcement, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, a leading manufacturer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, revealed that its Board of Directors has sanctioned a quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share. This implies a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis, translating to a yield of 4.53% for its shareholders.

Key Dates and Dividend Details

The key dates to remember for this dividend are January 25th, 2024, and February 15th, 2024. The company has stated that shareholders who are recorded as of the close of business on January 25th, 2024, will qualify to receive this dividend. The payout for the same is scheduled to take place on February 15th, 2024.

About Kaiser Aluminum Corporation

Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation stands as a renowned producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The company's clientele is a diverse mix of customers spanning different markets. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is well-respected for its proficiency in the production and supply of high-quality aluminum products.

Ex-Dividend Date

The ex-dividend date, the day on which the shareholders of record are determined, is set for Wednesday, January 24th, 2024. Investors must have purchased the company's shares before this date to receive the announced dividend. The ex-dividend date is significant as it helps determine who is entitled to receive a dividend. If a prospective shareholder purchases the shares on or after this date, they will not receive the dividend.