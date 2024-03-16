Kaia Gerber, Ayo Edebiri Celebrate Friendship with Matching Tattoos Post-SNL

Kaia Gerber and Ayo Edebiri's bond, formed on the set of the 2023 comedy Bottoms, took a permanent shape as they opted for matching tattoos, a whimsical decision following Edebiri's Saturday Night Live stint. This revelation came during Gerber's recent interview with E! News, where the model and actress delved into the spontaneity of their decision and her intention to keep the tattoo details under wraps for now.

Advertisment

Spontaneous Ink

Gerber recounted the light-hearted decision-making process behind the tattoos. "The next day, I thought she would just stay in bed... but she was like, 'We're getting tattoos.'" This impromptu plan highlights the playful and impulsive nature of their friendship. Despite Gerber's fame and her lineage as the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, she embraced the whimsical idea, further solidifying her bond with Edebiri.

Secrecy and Humor

Advertisment

The duo's decision to keep the tattoo design hidden adds an element of mystery to their friendship, while Gerber's humor about Edebiri potentially not speaking to her after learning about Gerber's role in SNL 1975 reveals the depth of their camaraderie. Gerber's dry humor, as she describes it, plays a significant role in her acting choices and personal relationships, indicating a preference for roles and friendships that allow her to express this facet of her personality.

Professional Growth and Future Projects

Gerber also shared insights into her professional growth, particularly through her involvement in the upcoming television series Palm Royale. She expressed admiration for her co-stars' professionalism and the fun nature of the show. The series, based on Juliet McDaniel's novel Mr. & Mrs. American Pie, promises to be a compelling project for Gerber, further showcasing her versatility as an actress.

The story of Gerber and Edebiri's matching tattoos not only spotlights a unique moment of friendship but also underscores the personal connections formed off-screen that influence actors' lives and careers. As Gerber continues to explore diverse roles, her off-screen adventures like this ink pact with Edebiri add intriguing layers to her public persona, inviting fans to speculate about the design and significance of their matching tattoos while looking forward to her upcoming projects.