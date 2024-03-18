Kaia Gerber and Ayo Edebiri Celebrate Friendship with New Tattoos Post-SNL

In a testament to their burgeoning friendship and shared experiences, Kaia Gerber and Ayo Edebiri, stars of the upcoming 'SNL 1975,' have inked their bond with matching tattoos. This revelation came shortly after Edebiri's applauded hosting gig on 'Saturday Night Live,' marking a significant moment in their relationship. With both actors navigating the complexities of fame and creative expression, this gesture underscores the personal milestones they've celebrated together.

Advertisment

From SNL to Ink

Gerber's visit to 'SNL' to support Edebiri's hosting debut turned into a memorable weekend, culminating in the decision to get matching tattoos. This move, inspired by Edebiri's successful stint on the iconic show alongside Jennifer Lopez, signifies more than just friendship; it's a shared acknowledgment of their parallel journeys in the entertainment industry. Despite the playful jest about Edebiri's faux jealousy over Gerber's next project, their bond appears stronger than ever, highlighted by their commitment to carry a mutual symbol of their connection.

Behind the Scenes and Beyond

Advertisment

While Gerber's role in 'SNL 1975' brings her into the orbit of portraying comedy legends alongside a talented young cast, her real-life interactions with co-stars like Kristen Wiig offer her insights and stories from the very show she's about to depict. This blending of past and present, reality and recreation, enriches Gerber's perspective and appreciation for the art of sketch comedy. Meanwhile, Edebiri's own projects, including 'The Bear' season 3 and 'Inside Out 2,' promise to keep her at the forefront of her craft, potentially showcasing the duo's new tattoos.

A Lasting Impression

The decision to get matching tattoos is more than a whim for Gerber and Edebiri; it's a physical manifestation of their friendship and shared experiences. As both continue to chart their paths in acting and comedy, these tattoos serve as a reminder of their support for one another. The gesture not only strengthens their bond but also connects them to a broader narrative of creative collaboration and mutual respect in the ever-evolving world of entertainment.