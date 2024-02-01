K9 Biza Tracks Missing Child Over Two Miles in Freezing Temperatures

In the city of Auburn, a sense of unease took hold when a 12-year-old child was reported missing late in the evening. The child had left home at around 8:30 p.m., and when they failed to return, a report was filed at approximately 10:30 p.m.

A Race Against the Elements

With the plunging temperatures adding a sense of urgency to the situation, the Auburn Police Department and the State Police initiated a search operation in the Pakachoag Hill area - the last known location of the missing child. As the hours wore on, the situation seemed increasingly dire.

A Four-Legged Hero

Yet, it was in this tense atmosphere that Officer Ljunggren and his K9 partner, Biza, sprang into action. Biza, known for his exceptional tracking abilities, took on the daunting task of following the child's scent. Over a distance of more than two miles, Biza led the officers across challenging terrain, following the faint traces left by the missing child.

A Joyous Reunion

Ultimately, Biza led the officers to a location where there were clear indications of the child's recent presence. The search reached its successful conclusion shortly thereafter when the missing child was found and safely reunited with their family. The relief was palpable as the child was brought home, marking the end of a harrowing ordeal.

The Auburn Police Department took to Facebook to share the good news, expressing pride in K9 Biza's impressive work. Biza's diligent efforts were a reminder of the invaluable role service dogs play in law enforcement, often making the difference in critical situations.