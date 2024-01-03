K-Swiss Strategizes Premium Positioning with Andrew Richard’s Appointment

K-Swiss, the established US athletic shoe brand, has made a strategic leap forward in its ambition to reposition itself as a premium footwear brand. The company announced the appointment of a new vice president of lifestyle, Andrew Richard, a veteran in the footwear industry with a resume that includes major brands such as Nike, Reebok, Timberland, Puma, and Asics.

Andrew Richard Takes the Helm

Effective from January 1, Richard has taken charge of leading the brand’s lifestyle sales across the Americas. His responsibilities include overseeing both the wholesale sales team and distributors. Having proven his mettle in past roles, Richard’s appointment has been viewed as a significant step in K-Swiss’ journey towards a broader and more upscale product range. Prior to joining K-Swiss, Richard served as the vice president/general manager of North America for FootBalance System, a company renowned for its innovative 3D foot scanning and custom insole technology. In this capacity, Richard played a critical role in expanding the distribution of the company’s breakthrough technology.

Confidence in Richard’s Capabilities

Barney Waters, the brand president of K-Swiss, expressed unwavering confidence in Richard’s comprehensive skill set, which spans sales, strategy, planning, and merchandising. Waters believes Richard’s multifaceted expertise makes him an ideal candidate to steer the brand’s expansion into a more diversified and high-end product line. Waters’ sentiments echo the high expectations that the company has for Richard, as well as the faith they have invested in him.

Potential for Growth in the Lifestyle Sector

Richard himself is enthusiastic about the opportunity. He acknowledges K-Swiss’ historic presence in the tennis world and is optimistic about the brand’s potential for growth in the lifestyle sector. Armed with his extensive experience and knowledge of the footwear industry, Richard is poised to guide K-Swiss towards a promising future as a premium lifestyle brand.