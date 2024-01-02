Colorado Springs PD K-9 Creed Receives Protective Vest from Vested Interest

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s K-9 unit has been fortified with the addition of a new bullet and stab-resistant vest for K-9 Creed. This enhancement to the unit’s protective measures comes courtesy of the nonprofit organization, Vested Interest in K9s Inc., known for their generous contributions towards safeguarding the lives of canines serving in law enforcement.

A Gift from the Heart

The vest, valued at $1,800, was sponsored by a local citizen, David Cozad. Its embroidering bears a touchingly profound sentiment: ‘Born to Love — Trained to Serve — Loyal Always.’ This encapsulates the spirit of service and unyielding loyalty that these working dogs bring to their duties.

Strengthening the K-9 Unit

Vested Interest in K9s Inc., operational since 2009, has been instrumental in improving the safety of working dogs across police departments in the US. Their initiative to provide protective vests has benefitted K-9 units across all 50 states, with the Colorado Springs Police Department being one of the latest recipients. This new, custom-fitted, and NIJ certified vest for K-9 Creed is a testament to their ongoing commitment.

Sustained Philanthropic Influence

The organization’s reach isn’t limited to occasional contributions. To date, Vested Interest in K9s Inc. has supplied over 5,379 vests to K-9 officers nationwide, representing a value of $6.9 million. These contributions, funded by both private individuals and corporate donors, have significantly bolstered the safety measures for these brave canines, ensuring they are well protected while performing their duties.