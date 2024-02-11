Justin Hartley's 'Tracker' Debuts Post-Super Bowl: A Promising Start with Predictable Shadows

Justin Hartley's "Tracker" Debuts After Super Bowl: A Gripping Quest with Shadows of Predictability

Today marks the premiere of CBS's new series, "Tracker," following the Super Bowl. The show introduces Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a resourceful survivalist and professional problem-solver who tracks missing individuals in exchange for a reward. The series, adapted from Jeffrey Deaver's book series, promises intrigue and suspense, but does it deliver?

A Promising Premiere and a Darkening Path

The pilot episode, airing post-Super Bowl, offers a captivating start, with Hartley's strong presence and the intriguing premise of a modern-day bounty hunter. However, as the series unfolds, the narrative takes a darker turn and begins to rely heavily on predictable tropes. This shift in tone may leave some viewers questioning the show's direction and long-term potential.

Colter Shaw's tracking skills, honed by his survivalist father, are the foundation of each episode. The cases he takes on vary in complexity, yet they all share a common thread: the desperate search for answers. While this 'case of the week' format adds structure to the series, it also limits the opportunity for deeper character development.

Supporting Cast and Storytelling: Room for Improvement

The supporting cast, including Velma and Teddi, who communicate with Shaw via phone, and a hacker/tech guru, could benefit from more fleshed-out characters and storylines. Additionally, the show's tone could use more humor or deception to counterbalance the darker themes and create a more engaging viewing experience.

Despite its shortcomings, "Tracker" has potential. Hartley's commanding screen presence carries the show, and the premise – a survivalist using his unique skills to solve mysteries – is compelling. However, stronger storytelling and a more distinctive personality for Colter Shaw would elevate the series and help it stand out in the crowded landscape of procedural dramas.

A Blend of Old and New: Navigating the 'Tracker' Terrain

The series presents an interesting blend of old-school storytelling and modern twists. Shaw's survivalist background, coupled with his use of technology, creates a unique dynamic that sets "Tracker" apart from other shows in the genre. Moreover, the personal backstory of Shaw's relationship with his father adds emotional depth to the character and the series as a whole.

"Tracker" premieres today on CBS and Paramount+, following the Super Bowl. As the show finds its footing, viewers can look forward to seeing how the creators navigate the challenges and opportunities presented by this intriguing premise.

With Hartley's star power and the captivating concept of a survivalist turned bounty hunter, "Tracker" has the potential to become a standout series. However, it must address the reliance on predictable tropes, develop its supporting cast, and refine its storytelling to truly shine.

As Colter Shaw's journey unfolds, viewers are invited to join him in his pursuit of truth and justice. Will "Tracker" rise to the challenge and deliver a gripping and memorable series? Only time will tell.