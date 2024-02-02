Justin Hartley Returns to TV in 'Tracker': Shirtless Scene in Opening Minutes

Renowned actor Justin Hartley, celebrated for his portrayal in 'This Is Us', is set to make a ravishing return to television in the new CBS series 'Tracker'.

Hartley will be playing the character of Colter Shaw, a survivalist adept at tracking criminals, adding a thrilling streak to the show. Fans are already buzzing with anticipation, fueled by Hartley's recent reveal that he will be shirtless, less than five minutes into the pilot episode, at precisely 4 minutes and 52 seconds.

Embodying Colter Shaw: Fitness and Survivalism

As Colter Shaw, Hartley's character demands a physically challenging lifestyle, a fact humorously highlighted by the actor himself. His early shirtless appearance in the series is seen as a testament to the gripping nature of the role and the rigors it demands. Hartley, who is also an executive producer on 'Tracker', seems eager to embrace this challenge and bring a fresh wave of intrigue and excitement to his audience.

'Tracker' Premiers Post Super Bowl: CBS's Vote of Confidence

'Tracker' is slated to premiere on CBS right after the Super Bowl on February 11, signaling the network's strong belief in the show. The timing is strategic, placing the series in a prime viewing slot immediately following one of the most-watched events on television. This move indicates CBS's faith in Hartley's star power to draw in audiences and the potential of 'Tracker' to become a major hit.

Returning to TV: Hartley Post 'This Is Us'

This marks Hartley's first significant return to a series regular role since the end of 'This Is Us' in 2022. The actor's fans, anxious to see him back on screen, can also stream 'Tracker' on Paramount+ the day after the premiere. Amidst the anticipation, there are whispers of a potential 'This Is Us' reunion on 'Tracker', adding another layer of excitement for the audience.