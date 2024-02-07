Justin Hartley Leads New Action Drama 'Tracker' on CBS

Brace yourselves for a fresh wave of action and suspense as the much-anticipated drama series, 'Tracker,' hits the small screen right after the Super Bowl. The show, premiering on CBS on February 11, is headlined by none other than Justin Hartley, well-known for his role in 'This Is Us.' This time, Hartley steps into the shoes of Colter Shaw, a rugged survivalist who operates as a bounty hunter and private investigator.

From Pages to Screen

'Tracker' is a gripping adaptation of the best-selling novel 'The Never Game' by Jeffery Deaver. The narrative orbits around Hartley's character, Shaw, a lone wolf with an empathetic approach to his assignments. He makes his living by tracking down missing people and belongings, offering viewers a riveting blend of action, suspense, and human interest.

Life Beyond the Screen

Off-screen, Justin Hartley is a man who values tranquility and contentment in his personal life. Hartley, also an executive producer for the show, emphasizes his joy for the simple pleasures in life, including spending quality time with his loved ones, especially his 19-year-old daughter Isabella. He is a man who prefers to keep drama restricted to his on-screen roles, cherishing a drama-free existence with his wife, Sofia Pernas.

A Shared Journey

Interestingly, Sofia Pernas, Hartley's wife since 2021, will also be part of the 'Tracker' cast. She will portray Billie, a nemesis to Hartley's character Shaw. The couple, who share a love for the Dodgers among other common interests, find joy in working together. Their off-screen bond translates well on-screen, adding another layer to the anticipated drama series.

With its premiere strategically scheduled after one of the biggest events in American sports, the Super Bowl, 'Tracker' is poised to capture the attention of millions. Hartley's performance as Colter Shaw is eagerly awaited, and the action-drama series promises an exhilarating ride for its viewers.