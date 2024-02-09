Justin Hartley: From a Beer Commercial to CBS's 'Tracker'

TV star Justin Hartley, known for his role in the hit series 'This Is Us', recently appeared on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'. In a candid interview, the 47-year-old actor reminisced about his first on-camera acting job - a beer commercial that required him to ad-lib for hours without any scripted lines.

A Beer Commercial and Frosty the Snowman: Hartley's Unconventional Start

Hartley humorously recalled the peculiar experience, where he was asked to slide a hotel room key to a woman at a bar. The commercial, eventually aired with a jingle overlaying it, now strikes Hartley as potentially inappropriate. He joked about the commercial being potentially damaging to his career, given the current climate of awareness around consent and respectful behavior.

In an interesting parallel, Hartley also reminisced about playing Frosty the Snowman in a school production. Despite having the lead role, he didn't have any lines - a situation that, in hindsight, he finds amusingly similar to his early beer commercial experience.

From 'This Is Us' to 'Tracker': Hartley's New Role

Hartley is currently promoting his new role in the CBS series 'Tracker'. He plays Colter Shaw, a bounty hunter turned private detective. Hartley appreciates the physical nature of his role, which contrasts sharply with his character Kevin Pearson from 'This Is Us'. He describes Shaw as efficient and taciturn, in stark contrast to Pearson's more stationary and character-driven persona.

Premiere After Super Bowl LVIII: A Strategic Move

The show 'Tracker' is set to premiere after Super Bowl LVIII on CBS, a strategic move that Hartley hopes will draw in viewers. Given the success of 'This Is Us', Hartley is optimistic about the potential for 'Tracker' to become another network hit.

For fans wanting to catch up on Hartley's previous work, 'This Is Us' is available for streaming on Hulu and Netflix.

With 'Tracker', Hartley steps into a new terrain, bringing his signature charm and talent to a character that is vastly different from his previous roles. As viewers eagerly await the premiere, one can't help but wonder if this new series will redefine Hartley's career, much like 'This Is Us' did.