Justin Hartley Embarks on a New Adventure in CBS's Highly Anticipated Series 'Tracker'

In a bold departure from his tear-jerking role on "This is Us," Justin Hartley steps into the shoes of a rugged survivalist in the highly anticipated series "Tracker." Set to premiere on CBS immediately following Super Bowl LVIII, the show promises a thrilling ride as Hartley's character, Colter Shaw, crisscrosses the country, solving mysteries and evading danger.

From Emotional Drama to High-Stakes Adventure

Hartley, known for his portrayal of Kevin Pearson in the critically acclaimed "This is Us," embarks on a new journey with "Tracker." The series, developed with Executive Producer Ken Olin, aims to revive the spirit of classic private investigator shows like "The Rockford Files" and "Mannix," albeit with a modern twist. Adapted from Jeffrey Deaver's novel "The Never Game," "Tracker" delves deep into the life of Colter Shaw, a resourceful survivalist who uses his unique skills to track down missing persons and unravel complex cases.

Unlike his previous role, Hartley's new character is no stranger to action. Expect scenes filled with gunplay, fistfights, and high-speed chases as Shaw navigates the treacherous world of crime and deception. It's a stark contrast to the emotional depth of "This is Us," but Hartley is more than ready for the challenge.

The Making of a Survivalist Hero

At the heart of "Tracker" lies Colter Shaw's compelling backstory. Raised by a survivalist father, Shaw learned the art of tracking, hunting, and surviving in the wilderness from a young age. These skills, coupled with his innate problem-solving abilities, make him a formidable force in the world of crime-solving.

Hartley, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Olin, is committed to doing justice to Shaw's character. He understands the importance of portraying the physicality and mental resilience required of a survivalist accurately. It's a far cry from his days as Kevin Pearson, but Hartley is excited about the opportunity to showcase his versatility as an actor.

A High-Profile Premiere and Promising Future

With its premiere slot following Super Bowl LVIII on CBS, "Tracker" is poised to capture a significant audience right from the start. Both Hartley and Olin are aware of the challenges that come with such a high-profile debut, especially in the wake of "This is Us." However, they are confident that the show's unique premise, coupled with Hartley's strong presence, will resonate with viewers.

Shot in Vancouver, "Tracker" features a talented supporting cast that aids Shaw in his weekly adventures. While the series may benefit from more diverse storylines and stronger supporting characters, the case-of-the-week structure allows for creative scenarios and richly drawn one-off guest stars.

As the countdown to Super Bowl LVIII begins, anticipation for "Tracker" continues to build. With Hartley leading the charge as Colter Shaw, viewers can expect a thrilling rollercoaster ride filled with suspense, action, and the occasional moment of levity. So, buckle up and get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey with "Tracker."