Justin Bartha, Kelli Giddish Star in 'Maybe Tomorrow' for One Night Benefit at AMT Theater

Abingdon Theatre Company's recent benefit reading of Max Mondi's 'Maybe Tomorrow', featuring notable stars Justin Bartha and Kelli Giddish, captivated audiences at the AMT Theater on February 29, 2024. Directed by Chad Austin and with a cast including Wyatt McManus for stage directions, the event showcased the dynamic talents of its performers while supporting a charitable cause.

Star-Studded Performance

The play, which delves into the nearly decade-long relationship between Gail and Ben, showcases their life's apparent successes and the underlying challenges they face. With a new job, city, and baby on the way, the couple's relationship is put to the test, revealing the complexities and strength of their bond. Justin Bartha and Kelli Giddish's compelling performances brought the intricate characters of Ben and Gail to life, leaving the audience deeply moved by their journey.

Behind the Scenes

Directed by Chad Austin, the benefit reading was more than just an evening of theater; it was an opportunity to support the arts while enjoying a performance by some of the industry's finest talents. The casting by Koppel Casting and Wyatt McManus's role in reading the stage directions added layers of professionalism and depth to the production. The selection of the AMT Theater as the venue provided an intimate setting, allowing the audience to fully immerse themselves in the emotional landscape of the play.

Reflections and Impact

'Maybe Tomorrow' is not just a story about a couple navigating life's trials; it's a mirror reflecting the universal challenges of love, commitment, and personal growth. The benefit reading at AMT Theater not only highlighted the artistic achievements of its cast and crew but also underscored the importance of supporting theater and the arts.