Law

Justice Sharon Bourne-Clarke: A Lifelong Commitment to Justice and Community Service

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:28 am EST
Justice Sharon Bourne-Clarke: A Lifelong Commitment to Justice and Community Service

The New York State judiciary community gathered in celebration as Justice Sharon Bourne-Clarke was inducted into the Supreme Court. The event was marked by heartfelt speeches and a stirring rendition of Maya Angelou’s ‘Still I Rise,’ performed by Justice Bourne-Clarke’s niece, encapsulating the spirit of resilience and determination that has been the hallmark of her career.

A Life Devoted to Public Service

Justice Bourne-Clarke’s induction into the Supreme Court is the culmination of a journey that began in 2014, with her appointment as a Civil Court judge. Her career, marked by over three decades of civic engagement, mentoring, and public service, has been driven by her commitment to the principle of being her brother’s keeper, an ethos recognized early in her life by the District Attorney’s Office.

A Voice for the Voiceless

Throughout her tenure in Civil, Criminal, and Family courts, Justice Bourne-Clarke has been a tireless advocate for those who often go unheard. Her mission to be a voice for the voiceless has been a constant thread in her career, informing her approach to delivering justice. This unwavering commitment has been particularly evident in her handling of cases involving marginalized communities.

A Champion of Collaborative Solutions

Justice Bourne-Clarke’s work has consistently underscored her belief in the power of second chances and collaborative solutions. She has been instrumental in offering young offenders a shot at redemption, advocating for rehabilitative rather than punitive measures. Her approach extends to her work in Family courts, where she promotes collaborative solutions that prioritize the wellbeing of families.

A Beacon for the Black Community

As a member of the Black community, Justice Bourne-Clarke has a profound understanding of the challenges faced by minorities. She is dedicated to reducing societal trauma and empowering individuals to overcome the barriers that stand in their way. Her induction into the Supreme Court underscores her commitment to justice and her unwavering dedication to the service of her community.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

