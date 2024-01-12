Justice Department Appeals to Supreme Court in Border Dispute with Texas

The U.S. Justice Department has escalated its ongoing immigration enforcement dispute with Texas, appealing to the Supreme Court to intervene. This move comes in response to Texas blocking Border Patrol agents from accessing a crucial 2.5-mile stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in Eagle Pass – a region that has seen a surge in migrant crossings recently.

Legal Battle Over Border Access

The Texas National Guard and state troopers have prohibited Border Patrol agents from patrolling this specific segment of the border, inciting a persistent legal clash. The Justice Department is urging the Supreme Court to overrule a 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that currently prevents Border Patrol agents from removing the concertina wire strung by Texas along the Rio Grande.

Texas’ Measures Escalating Tensions

Republican Governor Greg Abbott of Texas has further heightened tensions by authorizing the deployment of a floating barrier on the Rio Grande, an action that has drawn a lawsuit from the Biden administration. These measures, along with the erection of new barriers like concertina wire, fencing, gates, and military Humvees, have effectively impeded the Border Patrol from responding to emergencies and monitoring the border.

Consequences for Border Security and Immigration Policy

The appeal of the Justice Department to the Supreme Court marks another intense chapter in the fraught relationship between state and federal authorities over immigration enforcement. The outcome of this legal request could significantly influence the administration of border security and immigration policy at the federal level and shape the extent of state power in these areas.