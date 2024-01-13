en English
Law

Justice Bernard Graham Sworn in as Kings County’s Surrogate Court Justice

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:14 pm EST
Justice Bernard Graham Sworn in as Kings County’s Surrogate Court Justice

In an event marked by the convergence of eminent legal figures and community leaders, Justice Bernard Graham was officially sworn in as the Elected Surrogate Court Justice of Kings County. The ceremony, held on January 10 at Brooklyn Law School, was a significant milestone in the county’s judicial history. Among the attendees were NYC corporation counsel Hon. Sylvia Hinds-Radix, former Borough President Marty Markowitz, Deputy Chief Administrative Judge Hon. Deborah Kaplan, and Hon. Frank Seddio.

Election to the Surrogate Court

Justice Graham’s ascension to the Surrogate Court comes in the aftermath of the suspension of the previous judge, Hon. Harriet Thompson. He steps into the shoes of the retired Acting Surrogate’s Court Judge Hon. Carol Edmead, setting forth on a 14-year term. His election has been lauded by the legal community, with many highlighting his fairness, compassion, and comprehensive legal understanding as the qualities making him the right fit for the position.

A Judicial Career Spanning Two Decades

Graham, a proud alumnus of Brooklyn Law School, has had an illustrious judicial career that began back in 2005 as a New York City Civil Court judge. He then moved on to the Brooklyn Family Court in 2008 and was elected to the Kings County Supreme Court in 2013. His experience includes presiding over various specialized court parts, including Commercial Foreclosure, Mental Hygiene, and Medical Malpractice.

More Than Just a Judge

Beyond his official capacity, Justice Graham has been a pillar of the community. His involvement with the Boy Scout Troop 412 and his service as legal counsel for numerous organizations have earned him respect and admiration. His legal practice, which includes experience in real estate development and co-op law, adds to his diverse expertise.

The swearing-in ceremony was a familial affair too, with Graham’s son Aidan and daughter Alexandra delivering heartfelt speeches. Justice Graham, in his remarks, expressed his dedication to the Surrogate Court, which he believes to be the most important court in New York. He also extended his gratitude to his supporters and democratic clubs that played a pivotal role in his election.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

