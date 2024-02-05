Jurupa Valley Grapples with Heavy Rainfall and Freeway Flooding

The skies opened over Jurupa Valley on Monday, drenching the city with a torrential downpour that left the Pomona (60) Freeway awash and disrupted the daily commute of thousands of residents. The heavy rains transformed the usually busy highway into a virtual waterway, submerging the HOV and fast lanes on the eastbound 60 at Pyrite Street.

Road Closure and Traffic Congestion

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported the incident around 10 a.m., leading to the closure of the two affected lanes. As of 10:50 a.m., the lanes had not been cleared, and the resulting traffic snarl stretched for several miles. Despite the severity of the situation, no SigAlert was issued, which often serves as a high-impact traffic alert.

Continuous Rain, Uncertain Reopening

With the rain showing no signs of letting up, the question of when the lanes would reopen hung heavy in the air. The continuous rain throughout the day exacerbated the flooding, making it increasingly challenging for the CHP and other relevant authorities to manage the situation and restore normalcy to the beleaguered commuters.

Rising Santa Ana River - A Cause for Concern

Also of concern was the rising water level in the Santa Ana River, which led to multiple rescues of people and pets trapped due to the sudden and unexpected floodwaters. The rising river and the resulting rescues underscore the severity of the situation and the extent of the rain's impact on Jurupa Valley and its surrounding areas.