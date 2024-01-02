en English
June Shannon Granted Temporary Custody Amid Controversies

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
June Shannon Granted Temporary Custody Amid Controversies

Known from the reality show ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,’ June Shannon has been granted temporary sole custody of her granddaughter following an emergency motion she filed. This significant legal development comes shortly after Michael Cardwell, the ex-husband of June’s daughter Anna, filed a petition to obtain custody of the child.

Contesting Paternity

In the midst of the custody battle, Shannon challenged the paternity of the child, asserting that the father is ‘unknown’. This claim directly contests Cardwell’s position in the custody petition, adding a layer of complexity to the legal proceedings.

Judge’s Ruling

As a result of the emergency motion, the judge ruled in Shannon’s favor, awarding her temporary sole custody until a subsequent hearing is held to scrutinize the custody matters further. This decision has inevitably sparked controversy and further discussions about the case.

Further Controversies

However, this development is not Shannon’s only recent controversy. The ‘Mama June From Not to Hot’ star is facing backlash for allegedly using her daughter Anna Cardwell’s death for content in her new series. In addition, she has been criticized for allegedly using drugs and soliciting money for her daughter’s funeral. In a recent teaser of ‘Mama June Family Crisis,’ her youngest daughter Alaina breaks down after discovering that June had depleted her college fund. Despite these controversies, Shannon looks back at 2023 as a challenging year and hopes for healing and love in 2024.

United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

