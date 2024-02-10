Julianne Moore's Heartwarming Moment with Son Caleb on NYC Subway

Hollywood veteran Julianne Moore and her son, Caleb Freundlich, were spotted sharing a heartwarming moment on the New York City subway after attending a thrilling New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. The sighting occurred on February 10, 2024, as the mother-son duo reveled in the excitement of the game and the city's undeniable energy.

Advertisment

A Star-Studded Outing

Moore, a six-time Academy Award nominee and winner for her role in the film 'Still Alice,' was all smiles alongside her 26-year-old son, Caleb. The pair had chosen to immerse themselves in the quintessential New York experience by taking the subway home after the game, rather than opting for a more private mode of transportation.

Julianne Moore, who has been married to director Bart Freundlich for over two decades, shares Caleb and his sister Liv, 21, with her husband. The family is known for their strong bond and commitment to spending quality time together, despite their busy careers in the entertainment industry.

Advertisment

Capturing a Moment

In a captured moment shared on Instagram, Moore and Caleb can be seen standing on the subway platform, bathed in the warm glow of the station lights. The actress, wearing a casual black coat and a New York Knicks cap, smiled brightly at her son, who was clad in a blue bomber jacket and a winter beanie. Moore's photo caption, a nod to Ice Cube's iconic song 'It Was A Good Day,' perfectly encapsulated the carefree, contented mood of the evening.

Fans and friends alike flocked to the comment section to share their admiration for the touching display of motherly love and the duo's commitment to living authentically, even amidst the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. One commenter, in particular, praised the 'strong mother-son bond' that was evident in the photo, while others commended Moore for being a 'cool mom.'

Advertisment

A Family-Oriented Star

Moore, who has always been open about her love for her family, has frequently shared her admiration for her children's accomplishments on social media. Whether it's supporting Liv's acting endeavors or celebrating Caleb's milestones, Moore's dedication to her family is undeniable.

The award-winning actress, who recently starred in the critically acclaimed film 'May December,' has often spoken about the importance of maintaining a strong family bond in the face of the pressures and demands of the entertainment industry. This latest public outing with her son serves as a testament to Moore's commitment to prioritizing her loved ones and living a life grounded in authentic experiences.