International Relations

Julian Assange’s Case: A Test for Press Freedom and Human Rights

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:44 am EST
Julian Assange’s Case: A Test for Press Freedom and Human Rights

The ongoing case of Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, continues to reverberate on the international stage, shedding light on the complex intersection of press freedoms, foreign policy, and human rights. Accused of publishing classified materials related to U.S. military actions, Assange faces a potential 175-year prison sentence in the United States under espionage charges. The materials include the infamous ‘Collateral Damage’ video and classified cables from the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Unprecedented Legal Theory and Its Implications

The Trump administration, in a move that set a new legal precedent, charged Assange under a previously untested theory. This action stands in contrast to the handling of similar cases, such as the publication of the Pentagon Papers by Daniel Ellsberg, where the publishers were not prosecuted. The charges against Assange, however, have not been withdrawn by the Biden administration, although it was under President Biden, then Vice President, that Assange was not initially charged.

Assange’s Plight in Belmarsh Prison

Assange’s physical and mental health have been a focus of concern during his extended stay in the UK’s Belmarsh Prison, where he has been held in solitary confinement without a conviction. His lawyer, Jennifer Robinson, and various human rights organizations have highlighted the significant risk of suicide if his final appeal against extradition to the U.S. fails. The U.S. has offered ‘diplomatic assurances’ regarding Assange’s treatment if extradited, but these assurances have been met with skepticism.

The Call for Presidential Intervention

Attorney General Merrick Garland is being urged to advise President Biden that the charges against Assange lack merit. Pressure to drop the charges is mounting both internationally and domestically, with bipartisan U.S. Congress members and the Australian government – Assange’s home country – lobbying for his return. The decision on Assange’s fate will set a precedent that will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for press freedom and the rights of whistleblowers worldwide.

International Relations United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

