Julia Fox Unleashes Corpse-Core Aesthetics with e.l.f. Cosmetics x Liquid Death Collaboration in NYC

Julia Fox, known for her role in Uncut Gems and remarkable presence in the fashion and beauty industry, recently took to the streets of New York City, showcasing a bold, corpse-core beauty look. The actress, accompanied by a Saint Bernard donning a spiked collar, turned heads with her avant-garde makeup and attire, promoting the highly anticipated $34 e.l.f. Cosmetics x Liquid Death Collection, which sold out on the same day.

From Screen to Street: Julia's Corpse-Core Transformation

Makeup artist Colby Smith and hairstylist John Novotny were the talents behind Fox's dramatic transformation, applying KISS eyes and barb wire lip liner, accentuated with a striking black stripe through a platinum-blonde wig. The look was part of a promotion for the e.l.f. Cosmetics x Liquid Death collaboration, a collection that merges beauty with the edgy aesthetics of death metal culture. Fox's Instagram post, showcasing her goth-inspired look, garnered attention from celebrities like Paris Hilton and SZA, highlighting the widespread appeal of this unique beauty trend.

Impact on Fashion and Entertainment

Julia Fox's distinctive style has made her a trendsetter in the fashion world, often blending avant-garde elements with high fashion. Her latest public appearance not only serves as a promotion for the e.l.f. Cosmetics x Liquid Death Collection but also underscores her influence in shaping contemporary beauty trends. Additionally, Fox is set to co-host the reality TV design competition OMG Fashun with retired celebrity stylist Law Roach, further solidifying her role in the fashion and entertainment industries.

Julia Fox: A Multifaceted Talent

Beyond her fashion endeavors, Julia Fox continues to make her mark in film and television. She is slated to star in the Jordan Peele-produced horror film Goat and has a role in Steven Soderbergh's Presence. Fox's diverse career path, from acting to fashion icon, showcases her versatility and ability to captivate audiences across different mediums.

Julia Fox's recent NYC outing is more than just a fashion statement; it's a testament to her ability to seamlessly blend the worlds of beauty, fashion, and entertainment. As she continues to push the boundaries of style and creativity, Fox remains a figure to watch, inspiring a new generation to embrace their uniqueness and daring to be different.