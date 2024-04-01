Julia Fox Dazzles in Golden Locks and Bikini Bottoms at Knicks-Thunder Game, NYC

Julia Fox, the Milan-born model and actress, made a striking fashion statement at the Knicks-Thunder game in Madison Square Garden, unveiling her new golden hair styled in curls and waves. Attending the game on Easter Sunday, Fox turned heads with her unique ensemble consisting of bikini bottoms paired with a patterned crop top, a furry white coat, and sheer stockings, complementing the look with heavy black and white eye makeup and a chic white hat.

Bold Fashion at Courtside

Known for her roles in movies like 'Uncut Gems,' Fox has never shied away from making bold fashion choices. Her appearance at the game, alongside stylist Briana Andalore and celebrities Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg, was no exception. Fox's white-themed outfit, accentuated by her newly blond tresses, drew attention from fans and cameras alike. Despite the thrilling game, Fox's fashion statement became a highlight of the evening, showcasing her flair for dramatic and distinctive styles.

Engagement with Fans and Celebrities

Throughout the game, Fox engaged with fellow attendees and the Knicks City Dancers, enjoying the lively atmosphere of Madison Square Garden. Her presence added a touch of glamour to the event, blending the worlds of fashion, cinema, and sports.