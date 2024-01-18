en English
Juggles’ Journey: The Resilience of a Black Bear Cub and a Remarkable Wildlife Rescue

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:17 am EST
Unsuccessful Attempts and the Turning Point

On a routine October morning in Blount County, near the picturesque Great Smoky Mountains National Park, a property owner’s day took an unexpected turn. From being an ordinary citizen, he became an inadvertent hero, playing a key role in the rescue of a black bear cub, nicknamed Juggles. The cub had been struggling for weeks with a pet feeder encasing its head, a haunting sight that triggered a tireless rescue mission.

Unsuccessful Attempts and the Turning Point

Reports of the distressed cub first surfaced on August 14, prompting immediate action from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Appalachian Bear Rescue. Despite their concerted efforts, Juggles proved elusive and continued to roam the wilderness, its life threatened by the feeder inhibiting its ability to eat and see properly. The breakthrough came nearly two months later, when a property owner successfully treed the bear on October 3, paving the way for its rescue.

Medical Intervention and Rehabilitation

Once captured, Juggles was transported to the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine. The medical team faced the daunting task of treating the cub for a host of health issues, including a urinary tract infection, a tick infestation, intestinal parasites, and compressed ears—a result of the pet feeder’s prolonged encasement. After receiving the necessary care, Juggles was moved to the Appalachian Bear Rescue’s facility to begin the process of rehabilitation.

Return to the Wild

January 8 marked a momentous day for Juggles and three other orphaned cubs, as they were released back into the wild. Their return signifies not just their individual resilience, but also the successful inter-agency and inter-professional collaboration that made it possible. This heartening tale serves as a reminder of the need for continued vigilance and proactive measures in wildlife conservation, ensuring that the likes of Juggles can live their lives in the wild as nature intended.

United States Wildlife
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

