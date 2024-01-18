Juggles’ Journey: The Resilience of a Black Bear Cub and a Remarkable Wildlife Rescue

On a routine October morning in Blount County, near the picturesque Great Smoky Mountains National Park, a property owner’s day took an unexpected turn. From being an ordinary citizen, he became an inadvertent hero, playing a key role in the rescue of a black bear cub, nicknamed Juggles. The cub had been struggling for weeks with a pet feeder encasing its head, a haunting sight that triggered a tireless rescue mission.

Unsuccessful Attempts and the Turning Point

Reports of the distressed cub first surfaced on August 14, prompting immediate action from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Appalachian Bear Rescue. Despite their concerted efforts, Juggles proved elusive and continued to roam the wilderness, its life threatened by the feeder inhibiting its ability to eat and see properly. The breakthrough came nearly two months later, when a property owner successfully treed the bear on October 3, paving the way for its rescue.

Medical Intervention and Rehabilitation

Once captured, Juggles was transported to the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine. The medical team faced the daunting task of treating the cub for a host of health issues, including a urinary tract infection, a tick infestation, intestinal parasites, and compressed ears—a result of the pet feeder’s prolonged encasement. After receiving the necessary care, Juggles was moved to the Appalachian Bear Rescue’s facility to begin the process of rehabilitation.

Return to the Wild

January 8 marked a momentous day for Juggles and three other orphaned cubs, as they were released back into the wild. Their return signifies not just their individual resilience, but also the successful inter-agency and inter-professional collaboration that made it possible. This heartening tale serves as a reminder of the need for continued vigilance and proactive measures in wildlife conservation, ensuring that the likes of Juggles can live their lives in the wild as nature intended.