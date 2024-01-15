Judge Kimberly Adams Revisits Establishment of CRT Course at MLK Celebration

South Bend's 38th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration served as a platform for Judge Kimberly Esmond Adams, a Notre Dame law school alumna, to revisit her student days. Adams, in 1997, had successfully pushed for the establishment of a course on Critical Race Theory (CRT), a topic that has since evolved into a fulcrum of political controversy.

Unmasking the Past

During her address, Adams laid emphasis on the importance of acknowledging the nation's past, including the embedded racism in powerful institutions. She highlighted alarming statistics on Black poverty, incarceration, gun violence, and maternal mortality rates. In her view, an honest accounting of these realities is a vital step towards rectifying societal disparities.

A Course on Critical Race Theory

The CRT course, approved by the dean of the law school, focused on the academic theory itself, a sharp contrast to its politically charged perception today. Adams expressed concerns that present-day student requests for similar courses might face hostility due to the prevailing political climate.

Community Honors and Calls to Action

The event, attended by over 800 people despite frigid temperatures, also honored outgoing University of Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins and Indiana University South Bend political science professor Elizabeth Bennion for their significant contributions to the community. The theme of the ceremony, 'Keep the Dream of Peace Alive: Don't Let It Die,' resonated through the speeches of community leaders like Rev. Hardie Blake.

Adams concluded her talk by challenging the attendees to become the agents of change they seek, rather than waiting for others. An echo of King's dream of peace, her words served as a powerful reminder of the continued struggle for equality and the role each individual can play in shaping a more inclusive society.