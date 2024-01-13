Judge Dismisses Lawsuit over Diamond Ross’s Death in Dallas Police Custody

The federal civil lawsuit filed by the family of Diamond Ross, who tragically died in Dallas police custody in 2018, has been dismissed by a judge. The lawsuit, launched in 2020, sought damages and policy changes against the Dallas Police Department, Dallas Fire-Rescue, and additional agencies, including two police officers involved in Ross’ arrest.

Disturbing Footage and Inadequate Response

In 2019, video footage emerged showing Ross pleading for help and water while under police detention. Sadly, the video portrayed a lack of sufficient medical aid provided to Ross. The consequent internal investigation by the Dallas Police led to a reprimand for one officer and the resignation of another. Despite these outcomes, no criminal charges were filed against the officers by the grand jury.

Dismissal of Lawsuit and Future Implications

The dismissal of the lawsuit was ‘with prejudice,’ which denotes that it cannot be refiled. However, the family retains the right to appeal the decision. The family’s attorney, Justin Moore, expressed disappointment at the dismissal, arguing that the lawsuit had validity and raising concerns about the impartiality of the judicial process for victims of police misconduct.

Dallas Police Department’s Commitment to Policy Review

Despite the dismissal, Dallas police officials have reiterated their commitment to regular policy review to ensure alignment with effective and safe practices. This statement suggests a willingness to learn and improve from past incidents, although it does little to alleviate the disappointment and frustration faced by Ross’s family.