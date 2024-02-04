Judge David Thorn Takes Helm at Cochise County Superior Court Amid Challenges

Arizona's Cochise County Superior Court-Division 3 has embraced new leadership as Judge David Thorn assumes the mantle of presiding judge. Amidst administrative and fiscal challenges, Thorn takes on the dual responsibility of case hearings and navigating the complex corridors of the county's court system.

From Defense Counsel to the Bench

Thorn, a fourth-generation Arizonan and an alumnus of the Gonzaga University School of Law, is no stranger to the legal field. Elected to the bench in 2018, Thorn has a proven track record, highlighted by his tenure as defense counsel in several high-profile cases. His new role, however, brings a fresh set of challenges, including improving court service efficiency, addressing staff retention and recruitment amidst low pay scales, and dealing with the aftermath of ethical reprimands of two judicial officials.

Moving Beyond Fiscal Challenges

Historically, Cochise County has grappled with fiscal challenges, and the Board of Supervisors has often been accused of dodging difficult financial decisions. The county's court system is currently strained due to a surge in human smuggling prosecutions and staffing difficulties. As presiding judge, Thorn's obligations do not just end with the gavel. He must advocate for additional funding from the county board and ensure that the overburdened and underfunded court systems' concerns reach the ears of the Arizona Judicial Branch of the Arizona Supreme Court.

Building a Fair Justice System

Thorn is setting a course for change. He is already engaging in budget discussions with county staff and focusing on improving access to court information, developing infrastructure, and increasing case processing efficiency. The Probation Department is also on his radar as he looks to enhance its capabilities to tackle the increasing border crime. Despite the daunting tasks ahead, Thorn remains steadfast. His vision is clear - to provide an efficient, unbiased, and fair justice system for Cochise County.