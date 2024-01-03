Judge Allows Accused Albuquerque Firefighter to Remove GPS Monitor

In a surprising turn of events, former Albuquerque firefighter Anthony Martin, charged with the heinous act of rape, has been granted permission to remove his GPS ankle monitor. The decision was announced by Judge Britt Baca-Miller, following Martin’s successful demonstration of compliance by maintaining a clean record during his 90-day monitoring period.

Motion for Monitor Removal

Martin’s attorney petitioned for the removal of the monitor, arguing that its presence was negatively impacting his client’s employment opportunities. Following this plea, despite the objections raised by prosecutors insisting on the necessity of the device to ensure community safety, Judge Baca-Miller opted for its removal. However, this decision comes with a caveat.

New Conditions Imposed

As a part of the conditions tied to the removal of the ankle monitor, Martin is now mandated to undergo in-person drug testing while he remains out of custody. This requirement serves as an alternative means of keeping a check on Martin’s activities and ensuring he doesn’t pose a threat to community safety.

Background of the Case

Martin, along with two other former firefighters from Albuquerque Fire Rescue – Angel Portillo and Aden Heyman, stands accused of raping a woman at an apartment complex in July. Court records reveal that the men allegedly held the woman down, taking turns to rape her until she managed to flee through a window. The fate of the other two accused regarding the removal of their ankle monitors will be decided on Friday.