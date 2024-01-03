en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Judge Allows Accused Albuquerque Firefighter to Remove GPS Monitor

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:36 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:14 pm EST
Judge Allows Accused Albuquerque Firefighter to Remove GPS Monitor

In a surprising turn of events, former Albuquerque firefighter Anthony Martin, charged with the heinous act of rape, has been granted permission to remove his GPS ankle monitor. The decision was announced by Judge Britt Baca-Miller, following Martin’s successful demonstration of compliance by maintaining a clean record during his 90-day monitoring period.

Motion for Monitor Removal

Martin’s attorney petitioned for the removal of the monitor, arguing that its presence was negatively impacting his client’s employment opportunities. Following this plea, despite the objections raised by prosecutors insisting on the necessity of the device to ensure community safety, Judge Baca-Miller opted for its removal. However, this decision comes with a caveat.

New Conditions Imposed

As a part of the conditions tied to the removal of the ankle monitor, Martin is now mandated to undergo in-person drug testing while he remains out of custody. This requirement serves as an alternative means of keeping a check on Martin’s activities and ensuring he doesn’t pose a threat to community safety.

Background of the Case

Martin, along with two other former firefighters from Albuquerque Fire Rescue – Angel Portillo and Aden Heyman, stands accused of raping a woman at an apartment complex in July. Court records reveal that the men allegedly held the woman down, taking turns to rape her until she managed to flee through a window. The fate of the other two accused regarding the removal of their ankle monitors will be decided on Friday.

0
Law Safety United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
2 mins ago
Zayn Malik and Co-Defendants Seek Dismissal of Copyright Infringement Lawsuit
In the world of music and copyright laws, Zayn Malik, along with other defendants including Sony Music Entertainment and the songwriters of the hit track “Better,” are seeking to dismiss a copyright infringement lawsuit. The claim was initially filed by Formal Entertainment and its managing member, Havyn (Patrick Simmons), who accuses Malik and his team
Zayn Malik and Co-Defendants Seek Dismissal of Copyright Infringement Lawsuit
Florissant Agrees to $3 Million Settlement in Constitutional Rights Lawsuit
13 mins ago
Florissant Agrees to $3 Million Settlement in Constitutional Rights Lawsuit
Waukegan Police Officer Charged with Misconduct: A Closer Look at the Incident Caught on Camera
16 mins ago
Waukegan Police Officer Charged with Misconduct: A Closer Look at the Incident Caught on Camera
Lake Charles City Council Passes Revised Alcohol Sales Ordinance
8 mins ago
Lake Charles City Council Passes Revised Alcohol Sales Ordinance
Staunton Man Pleads Guilty to Multiple Sexual Crimes: A Disturbing Case Unveiled
9 mins ago
Staunton Man Pleads Guilty to Multiple Sexual Crimes: A Disturbing Case Unveiled
New Hampshire Man Pleads Guilty to Receiving Child Pornography
11 mins ago
New Hampshire Man Pleads Guilty to Receiving Child Pornography
Latest Headlines
World News
Urinalysis: A Potent Weapon in Early Disease Detection
21 seconds
Urinalysis: A Potent Weapon in Early Disease Detection
Spanish National Returns from Iranian Custody Amidst Europe's Weather Chaos
1 min
Spanish National Returns from Iranian Custody Amidst Europe's Weather Chaos
Luke Littler's Phenomenal Showdown with Luke Humphries: A Darting Spectacle
1 min
Luke Littler's Phenomenal Showdown with Luke Humphries: A Darting Spectacle
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
2 mins
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
2 mins
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
2 mins
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
3 mins
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
3 mins
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
4 mins
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
37 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app