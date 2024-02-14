Judalina Neira Signs Overall Deal with Sony, Reimagines 'Bewitched'

February 14, 2024: Writer-producer Judalina Neira, known for her work on acclaimed series like 'The Boys' and 'Daisy Jones and the Six', has signed an overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. This partnership aims to develop cable and streaming drama series under her newly established production company, Famous Last Words Productions.

A Magical Reimagining

Neira's first project under this deal is a contemporary take on the classic TV series 'Bewitched'. The new 'Bewitched' will be an irreverent hourlong drama following Samantha Stephens, a witch trying to juggle her magical powers with her mundane suburban life. The show will delve into Samantha's struggles as she deals with her husband's insistence on keeping her witchcraft a secret and her mother's persistent meddling.

A Promising Collaboration

Judalina Neira will executive produce alongside Doug Robinson and Lauren Moffat of Doug Robinson Productions. Neira, an alumna of the WGA Showrunner Training Program and the National Hispanic Media Coalition's Series Scriptwriters Program, promises to bring fresh perspectives and innovative storytelling to the iconic series.

Celebrating Diversity in Storytelling

Neira's commitment to diverse narratives is evident in her work and her role as Co-Founder of La Lista, a networking group for working Latina television writers. Her involvement in hit shows like 'The Morning Show' and 'The Flash' further solidifies her reputation in the industry.

'Bewitched', originally airing on ABC from 1964-72, starred Elizabeth Montgomery as a witch navigating married life with an ordinary man. This reimagined version offers a modern, nuanced exploration of identity, family dynamics, and the complexities of balancing dual lives.

With Neira at the helm, the upcoming 'Bewitched' promises to captivate audiences with its blend of magic, humor, and heartfelt storytelling.

