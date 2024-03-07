Juanita Sharper, Beloved Centenarian and Community Pillar, Passes Away in Ohio

Austintown, Ohio mourns the loss of Mrs. Juanita Sharper, a centenarian revered for her unwavering faith, community service, and loving spirit, who passed away surrounded by her family on February 24, 2024. Born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in 1923, Sharper's life was a testament to dedication and kindness, touching the lives of many through her active involvement in the World Fellowship Church and beyond.

Legacy of Faith and Service

Juanita Sharper's commitment to her church and community was profound. As a steadfast member of the World Fellowship Church, she participated in numerous church ministries, including the choir and the culinary ministry, embodying a spirit of service and compassion. Her engagement extended beyond the church walls; Sharper was also a long-standing member of the NAACP, advocating for justice and equality. Her passion for travel and family reunions underscored her belief in the importance of family and community connections.

A Life of Joy and Generosity

Known for her exceptional culinary skills, love for animals, and a keen green thumb, Sharper brought joy and warmth to those around her. Her homemade rolls and rice pudding were legendary, as was her ability to fix small appliances and create a beautiful garden. Sharper's life was filled with laughter, music, and the happiness of spending time with her extensive family, including her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, all of whom will deeply miss her.

Final Farewell

The community and Sharper's family will gather on March 11, 2024, at the World Fellowship Interdenominational Church in Youngstown, Ohio, for a Celebration of Life Service. This event will not only honor her legacy but also offer a space for those she impacted to come together in remembrance of a remarkable life lived in service, love, and faith. The service will be led by Pastor Larry McCulloh, reflecting on Sharper's contributions to her church and community.

Juanita Sharper's journey may have come to a peaceful end, but her legacy will continue to inspire and influence those who knew her. Her life serves as a beacon of faith, kindness, and community spirit, reminding us of the profound impact one individual can have on the lives of many. As we reflect on her century of life, we are reminded of the importance of community, service, and the enduring power of love.