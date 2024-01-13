JPMorgan Sets New Record with Seventh Consecutive Quarter of Peak Net Interest Income

In a year marked by financial milestones, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has set a new record, concluding its seventh straight quarter of peak net interest income. The last quarter saw the banking giant amass a net interest income of $24.2 billion, underscoring the year as the most profitable in US banking history.

Exceeding Expectations

Despite analysts’ predictions of a 2% drop, JPMorgan’s forecast for 2024 indicates a rise in net interest income to approximately $90 billion. This projection not only contradicts market speculation but also underscores the bank’s anticipated financial growth and robust banking sector performance in the coming year.

The fourth quarter of 2023 alone witnessed JPMorgan Chase & Co. register a net income of $9.3 billion. The increase in net interest income (NII), which touched $24.1 billion, marks a 19% rise compared to the previous year. The upsurge in NII is attributed to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike campaign that led to higher interest rates.

Forecast for 2024

Looking ahead, JPMorgan’s outlook for 2024 remains optimistic, even amidst warnings of sequential quarterly declines. The bank’s expenses rose to $24.5 billion, a surge of 29% primarily due to increased compensation and a $2.9 billion charge tied to the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. CEO Jamie Dimon has expressed concerns over inflation and the need for more government spending on the green economy, the military, and the restructuring of global supply chains. These factors, according to Dimon, could cause more persistent inflation and higher interest rates than expected.

